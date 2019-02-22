Robert Kraft's Alleged Sex Spa Becomes Naked Tourist Hot Spot

Robert Kraft Alleged Sex Spa ... Naked Tourist Hot Spot!!!

Forget Disney World ... Robert Kraft's alleged sex spa is now the HOTTEST tourist attraction in Florida -- 'cause people are lining up to see the place!!

Oh, and some didn't even bring clothes.

Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida was named by police Friday as the place where the Patriots owner allegedly paid for sex acts on at least 2 separate occasions.

Now ... the closed-down building has transformed into a must-see spot for tourists -- with people parking out front to catch just a small glimpse of the place!!

There was a Giants fan ... TV camera crews ... a sweet old couple ... and some dude who decided to show up naked!!!

Officials say Kraft was driven to the spa by a chauffeur at least twice in the last month or so ... and say they have video of the Pats owner "that shows the act that took place" with him inside of the spa.

Cops say the average cost for services at the spa was $59 for half an hour or $79 for an hour.

The Pats owner is facing 2 counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced.