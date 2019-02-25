Robert Kraft Graphic Details Released In Prostitution Case, Paid for Threesome

Robert Kraft Prostitution Case Graphic Details Released ... Paid for Threesome

11:47 AM PT -- According to court documents, Kraft paid for a threesome on Jan. 19 -- with two women taking turns "manipulating his genitals."

Once Kraft finished, the women cleaned him up and he gave them each a $100 bill.

11:17 AM PT -- Officials have described the case against Kraft in graphic detail ... saying his first incident occurred on Jan 19. The second incident occurred on Jan. 20, the day the Patriots were playing the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

As for incident #2 -- officials describe it in the following way:

"[employee] escorted Kraft to a room identified as JPPD Cam 2. There, the two hugged each other and Kraft took off all his clothing, laid face up on the massage table and [employee] hugged him again. At approximately 1102hrs. (Employee) began manipulating Kraft’s penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis. This went on several minutes.”

"After a few minutes, [employee] wiped Kraft in the area of his genitals with a white towel, helped him get dressed and hugged him again. Kraft gave [employee] one $100 bill plus at least one other unidentifiable bill."

Officials say Kraft was only at the Asian massage parlor for a total of 14 minutes on January 20 -- and exited to a waiting 2015 blue Bentley.

Cops say Kraft was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, blue baseball cap and blue shorts.

By the way, Kraft then flew to Kansas City to watch the Patriots defeat the Chiefs 37 to 31 in an overtime thriller.

11:16 AM PT -- Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg says Kraft is facing up to 1 year in jail if convicted on the 1st degree misdemeanor charge of soliciting another to commit prostitution.

A maximum sentence includes ... up to a 1 year jail, 100 hours of community service and completion of a class on the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking.

Prosecutors in Robert Kraft's prostitution case will be holding a press conference addressing the Patriots' owner's involvement in the scandal ... and TMZ Sports will be streaming it live.

Kraft is accused of soliciting prostitution at least twice in visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida ... and the presser regarding his potential charges is set to begin at 11 AM PT.

Remember, investigators say they have surveillance videos from inside the massage parlor showing all of the men suspected of paying for sex acts at the massage parlor -- including Kraft -- and the footage is graphic.

It's all part of a massive sting operation which involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the Dept. of Homeland Security, the IRS, Jupiter P.D., the Indian River County Police and more.

Officials say the investigation took more than 8 months -- and exposed a massive human trafficking and prostitution ring operated out of Florida.

The 2 women suspected of running the operation are accused of essentially importing women from other countries -- mostly China -- and forcing them to work as sex slaves at various massage parlors in Florida.

Officials say some of the victims were forced to live at the parlors in terrible living conditions -- sleeping at the businesses and cooking their meals in the back areas.

Cops say they had obtained a warrant to put a covert surveillance camera INSIDE a massage room a the Orchids of Asia Day Spa which captured at least 25 men receiving sex acts in exchange for money.

Kraft has been named as one of the men captured on the surveillance video.

A spokesperson for Kraft has strongly denied the allegations -- saying, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

But, the day after the scandal broke, Kraft didn't seem bothered -- hitting up Barry Diller's pre-Oscars party Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills.

As for the Day Spa, it's already become a tourist hot spot -- with all sorts of people flocking to the shop over the weekend ... including a naked man.

