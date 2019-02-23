Bishop Don 'Magic' Juan NFL Should Go Easy On Robert Kraft ... And He Should Hit Me Up

Bishop Don 'Magic' Juan Says NFL Should Give Robert Kraft a Pass

Robert Kraft's bad day might have just gotten a little better because he has a brand new ally in Bishop Don "Magic" Juan, who's telling the NFL to take it easy on the embattled Pats owner.

A warrant has been issued for Kraft's arrest in Florida on charges stemming from the bust of an illegal massage parlor where authorities alleged Kraft paid for sexual favors ... which he's denied.

We ran into the Bishop, a former "gentleman of leisure" (look it up) and he says the NFL should cut Bob a break.

"He definitely got a pass."

That's not all ... the Bishop says if Kraft wants a good time he should hit him up, as long as it's in Nevada, where paying for a little loving is legal some places.

We should say, Kraft's situation is no laughing matter, he faces a misdemeanor charge down in Florida, and a potential suspension by the NFL.

Not to mention, the memes are gonna be out of control.