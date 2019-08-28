JaVale McGee Loses Battle With Bug in Hilarious Surveillance Footage

Breaking News

Bug - 1, JaVale McGee - 0

The L.A. Lakers center posted hilarious footage of his battle with the flying insect in his driveway on Tuesday ... but he's insisting this wasn't no regular bug. Suuuuure.

"Got in a fight today w the biggest flying insect I’ve ever seen!," JaVale said. "I know you guys are gonna say 'your 7foot! Dont be scared of a bug!'"

He continued ... "Well this wasn’t some ordinary bug! This bug had timberlands on, and two cuban links... he was his own man and probably had a family to feed."