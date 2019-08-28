JaVale McGee Loses Battle With Bug in Hilarious Surveillance Footage
JaVale McGee Loses Battle with 'Biggest Flying Insect' Hilarious Surveillance Footage
8/28/2019 2:00 PM PT
Bug - 1, JaVale McGee - 0
The L.A. Lakers center posted hilarious footage of his battle with the flying insect in his driveway on Tuesday ... but he's insisting this wasn't no regular bug. Suuuuure.
"Got in a fight today w the biggest flying insect I’ve ever seen!," JaVale said. "I know you guys are gonna say 'your 7foot! Dont be scared of a bug!'"
He continued ... "Well this wasn’t some ordinary bug! This bug had timberlands on, and two cuban links... he was his own man and probably had a family to feed."
Gotta give props to McGee for having the courage to come out as a bug attack victim ... but don't be surprised if the guy ends up on "Shaqtin' a Fool" when the season starts.
