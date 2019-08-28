Judge Mathis Allegedly Spit in Valet's Face

Exclusive TMZ.com

Judge Mathis might have to go in front of a judge himself because he allegedly lost it on a valet and spit on him ... and TMZ's learned the guy's lawyered up.

Sources connected to the valet tell TMZ ... the TV judge valet parked his Rolls Friday at Flood's Bar and Grille in Detroit, but when he left the joint ... things got hot quickly.

We're told a valet had Mathis' keys in his pocket and was out on a run to retrieve another car, and was gone 10-15 minutes. Our sources say when his client finally returned, JM chewed the guy out in a profanity-laced schooling ... in front of coworkers and customers.

Mathis allegedly became even angrier when the valet explained he had to travel a long way to get the other car and apologized for accidentally taking his keys.

The parting shot ... the valet told cops Mathis spit on him and then beat it.

The valet filed a police report alleging criminal assault. The cops are investigating.

We're told there were multiple witnesses to the incident.

BTW -- the judge has presided over some cases where spitting was an issue ... and his take is pretty interesting.