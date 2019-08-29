Andy Richter Makes Divorce With Wife Official

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Andy Richter and his actress wife are a done deal ... officially ... he just finalized his divorce.

Andy's divorce from Sarah Thyre became official Thursday ... according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Best known as Conan O'Brien's sidekick on all three of his late night shows, Andy got hitched to Sarah way back in the day in 1996 ... and the former couple had two kids together, an 18-year-old son, William, and a 12-year-old daughter, Mercy.

Andy and Sarah called it quits earlier this year in April after over two decades of marriage ... with Andy saying their "marriage has reached its completion."

The split was pretty amicable ... Andy and Sarah said they would "always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership."

Andy and Sarah first met in 1991, during the production of "The Real Live Brady Bunch" ... and over the years they both appeared alongside one another on Comedy Central's "Upright Citizens Brigade" as well as "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."