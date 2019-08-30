Alex Rodriguez Unloads Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad for $4.4 Million

Alex Rodriguez has no need for a baller bachelor pad after his engagement to Jennifer Lopez -- but he can always use a few million bucks ... which is why he just sold off his Hollywood Hills crib.

Our real estate sources tell us A-Rod is closing the deal Friday to sell the 3,700 sq. ft. home for $4.4 million -- and the new owner got themselves a very unique home with a serious celebrity pedigree.

Alex bought the house from Meryl Streep back in 2014. It's known as the Honnold & Rex Research House because it was originally part of an architectural research program in the 1950s.

The stylish Hills hideaway -- photographed by Anthony Barcelo -- comes with awesome outdoor living space and some killer city views. We're told Jason Oppenheim from The Oppenheim Group -- and the Netflix series "Selling Sunset" -- repped the buyer and Carl Gambino from Westside Estate Agency repped A-Rod.

We're not saying Alex is on to bigger and better -- but he IS living with J Lo now.