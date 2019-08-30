Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Sued Over Car Accident

Exclusive TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were riding in a SUV when it allegedly bowled over a man in an L.A. alleyway ... at least according to a lawsuit he's filed against the superstar couple.

In the docs obtained by TMZ ... Liyanage Perera claims he was walking behind an eatery off Melrose Ave last October when he was hit by the Cadillac SUV in which A-Rod and J Lo were passengers.

He doesn't name the restaurant in the suit, but we believe it was Craig's, because we have this video of their SUV striking a paparazzo.

In the suit, Liyanage claims he was seriously injured and he's going after the singer and baseball player to cover medical expenses, plus damages. The suit makes no mention of Liyanage's profession.

Liyanage admits A-Rod and J Lo were not behind the wheel, but in the suit he claims they failed to instruct their security team to be careful as they pulled away from the restaurant. He also points out they didn't stop to check on him ... or as he puts it ... "they quickly fled the scene."

As we reported at the time, Liyanage had a report with the Sheriff's Dept., but no criminal charges were ever filed. Law enforcement sources told us pedestrians are not allowed to block a vehicle by standing in front of it, and drivers are permitted to creep forward.