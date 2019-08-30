'Real Tarzann' Michael Holston Enters Plea in Battery, Claims Self-Defense

Exclusive Miami Dade PD

The guy known as "The Real Tarzann" to millions on YouTube will now be tracked by law enforcement after his arrest for burglary and battery ... which he claims was actually self-defense.

Michael Holston was arraigned Friday in Miami on felony charges of burglary with battery and battery. Holston entered a plea of not guilty and the judge ordered him to stay away from his alleged victim, and wear a GPS ankle monitor.

TMZ broke the story ... Holston -- who produces viral videos of himself playing with chimps, lions, snakes and many other animals -- was arrested earlier this month. According to police, he beat the hell out of a guy who showed up at his home.

Cops say they got into an argument and, as you might expect, Tarzann got the best of him ... punching the guy several times in the face and body. Holston allegedly lunged inside a car to continue hitting the guy when he tried to call police.

He's also accused of punching a friend of the alleged victim who tried to help.

However, Holston's attorney, Brian Bieber (no relation) tells TMZ ... his client was only protecting himself. Bieber claims the alleged victim had posted videos threatening Holston ... including at least one where he was armed with a rifle. Bieber says Holston was only defending himself because he recognized the alleged victim from the social media post.