Miles Teller Marries Fiancee Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are official now -- the longtime couple tied the knot in paradise, and from the wedding ceremony to their baller reception ... it was a full day and night of partying.

The Oscar nominee and his model bride -- who've been together for 6 years -- got married Sunday in a Catholic Church on Maui in front of an intimate group of family and friends ... including Nina Dobrev, her BF Grant Mellon and Rebecca Rittenhouse.

The freshly wed couple pulled away from church in a vintage Porsche Roadster ... and then it was time to party.

Keleigh and Miles didn't settle on just any DJ or just a band -- instead they got DJ Kygo to spin at their reception, AND they also hired a 12-piece band for the festivities!!! Why choose when you can have both, right?

Their first dance was to Vince Gill's "If I Didn't Have You" ... but they also had a romantic twirl when the band played Berlin's "Take My Breath Away." Very appropriate since that was the love theme to "Top Gun" ... and Miles is starring in upcoming sequel.

BTW, all the guests in super colorful attire was totally called for ... the reception's theme was tropical jungle.

Not that anyone needs a special reason to walk down the aisle in Hawaii, but Keleigh grew uip spending summers there with her family, so ... there ya go.