Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Rips Venue After Fan Gets Beat Up

Goes Nuclear on Venue After Fan Gets Beat Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Bruce Dickinson was so pissed off after a fan got the crap kicked out of him at an Iron Maiden show, he stopped the concert to rip into the venue and its security force ... and the video is wild!

The Iron Maiden frontman passionately addressed the crowd over the bloody incident Thursday night at the Tacoma Dome ... saying, "I hope that kid is getting hospital treatment now because he's bleeding from head wounds. I hope that kid takes this building to the f***ing cleaners!!!"

Bruce says the band has been playing to hundreds of thousands of people on tour, and they've never seen anything like the beatdown this guy received. He wondered out loud to the crowd if this kinda thing happens frequently at the venue. Either way, Bruce says it's "f***ing madness!!"

The singer asks the crowd if they have any video of the beating, saying the band would be happy to help find the "bullies and the f***ing criminals who are responsible."

Then in a perfect segue, the band starts playing, "The Evil That Men Do."

It's unclear if the injured fan is still receiving medical treatment, or if he's planning to press charges.