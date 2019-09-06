Chester Bennington's Widow is Engaged

Exclusive Details TMZ/Getty Composite

Chester Bennington's widow is moving forward with her life because we've learned she's now engaged ... and at the same time she's honoring her late husband with some pretty noble work in the field of mental health.

Our sources tell us Talinda Bennington got engaged in April to a Los Angeles County firefighter.

We're told Chester's relatives are super supportive of Talinda's new relationship. They think her fiance's a good guy and they're especially pleased he's involved with Chester and Talinda's kids. The family thinks Talinda's fiance will help provide stability for the children. We're told the kids are happy, especially because it makes their mom happy.

TMZ broke the story ... Chester took his own life in his Palos Verdes home back in 2017, while Talinda and their children were out of town.

Talinda has now made mental heath her life's work to honor her late husband. She's the executive director and co-founder of 320 Changes Direction, a mental health awareness org created in honor of Chester.

