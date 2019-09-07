Kevin Hart Already Walking After Accident, Starting PT in Hospital

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Kevin Hart is already back on his own two feet -- but he's miles away from a full recovery ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources connected to the comedian tell us that Kevin is, in fact, walking again -- as Tiffany Haddish mentioned Friday at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event in NYC -- but he's not nearly as "good" as she made it seem. We're told he's walking slowly and gingerly at this point.

We're also told KH's starting physical therapy this weekend at the hospital he's currently being treated at. That's great considering he just underwent surgery days ago.

While he may be taking steps in his road to full health, make no mistake ... we're told Kevin is in excruciating pain as he heals, but that he's also maintaining a relatively positive mood.

TMZ broke the story ... Kevin was involved in a nasty car accident last weekend that sent his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda flying into a ditch off a highway in Malibu Hills. He suffered 3 spinal fractures, and went into surgery soon afterward for his back.

