Lori Loughlin Hides Behind Yoga Mat Amid Felicity Huffman Sentencing News

You'd think Lori Loughlin would have something to smile about after Felicity Huffman got away with a relatively light sentencing rec from prosecutors -- but she's not happy here.

The 'Full House' star was seen attempting to hide her face behind a yoga mat Saturday as she left a class in Westwood and strolled through a parking lot back to her car ... clearly not wanting to give paps a clear shot of her mug. At least not straight-on, anyway.

Well, they got a side profile ... and based on what we see here -- Lori doesn't seem as happy-go-lucky as her daughter, Olivia Jade, was at Disneyland on Friday.

As we reported ... prosecutors this week recommended just 1 month of prison time for Felicity ... this after they'd previously recommended anywhere between 4 and 10 months.

That move could potentially be good news for Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, as it appears the feds are backing down from their tough-guy stance ... which could bode well for Lori and co. Then again, they're fighting the charges -- havin pled not guilty in their case -- so it might backfire. Time will tell if prosecutors go light on her too with a new plea deal.