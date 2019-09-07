Lori Loughlin Hides Behind Yoga Mat Amid Felicity Huffman Sentencing News
Lori Loughlin Turning the Other Cheek for Yoga ... Amid Felicity Huffman News
9/7/2019 2:14 PM PT
You'd think Lori Loughlin would have something to smile about after Felicity Huffman got away with a relatively light sentencing rec from prosecutors -- but she's not happy here.
The 'Full House' star was seen attempting to hide her face behind a yoga mat Saturday as she left a class in Westwood and strolled through a parking lot back to her car ... clearly not wanting to give paps a clear shot of her mug. At least not straight-on, anyway.
Well, they got a side profile ... and based on what we see here -- Lori doesn't seem as happy-go-lucky as her daughter, Olivia Jade, was at Disneyland on Friday.
As we reported ... prosecutors this week recommended just 1 month of prison time for Felicity ... this after they'd previously recommended anywhere between 4 and 10 months.
That move could potentially be good news for Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, as it appears the feds are backing down from their tough-guy stance ... which could bode well for Lori and co. Then again, they're fighting the charges -- havin pled not guilty in their case -- so it might backfire. Time will tell if prosecutors go light on her too with a new plea deal.
In the meantime, don't ask Lori to smile for the camera. She's not doing any victory dances quite yet.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.