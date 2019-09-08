Shannon Briggs Teases 2020 Comeback, 'They'll See Who the Real Champ Is'

'They'll See Who the Real Champ Is'

Is the Return of the Cannon a possibility at age 47??

HELL YEAH!!! So says Shannon Briggs himself, who tells TMZ Sports he'd be down to take a fight in 2020 ... all he needs is a few months to get back into shape.

We spoke with the 2-time world heavyweight champ about the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz ... when Briggs started showing us he's still got it!!

Of course, Briggs hasn't fought since 2016 ... but posted a 60-6-1 record during his career. Dude was/is a STUD.

So, we had to ask Briggs if he could take on AJ or Ruiz ... and he says ABSOLUTELY, as long as he has time to get ready.

"I think that if they give me a shot in 2020, they're gonna see who the real champ is."

He turns 48 in December, but he clearly doesn't give a DAMN about age.

"I think right now, I'm out of shape. But, I think that you give me 6 months and a couple fights, I'll be able to beat any man in the world."