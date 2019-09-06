Anthony Joshua Wants Barack Obama & IG Models at Andy Ruiz Rematch!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Are you a history-making former leader of the free world?! Game-changing music mogul??!? Or look super hot in a thong???

Well, good news -- Anthony Joshua wants YOU front and center at his upcoming rematch with Andy Ruiz!!!

The boxing superstar has a massive celebrity following -- with stars like Dame Judi Dench and Ed Sheeran throwing their support behind the 29-year-old heavyweight.

But, who's on AJ's dream list of ringside stars for his massive "Clash on the Dunes" fight in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7? We asked. He answered. It was awesome.

"Barack Obama, The Rock, Will Smith, Jay-Z, Beyonce ... some Instagram models ... I'm getting to the fantasy part of my brain now!"

In all seriousness, AJ tells TMZ Sports he has a totally different approach to Ruiz this time around -- and realizes how many people are counting on him to avenge his loss.

You gotta watch this clip ... Joshua says he now realizes how devastated his fans in England (and around the world) were after his loss and it motivates him.

"I took my first L as a professional and started realizing, yo, there's people out there who are REALLY rooting for me, feeling emotionally, who really want me to win."

"And, now mentally, I know I don't just fight for myself. I fight for the nation, I fight for the continents, I fight for the people who love boxing. So, it's just more than that."

We also asked Anthony if he's already considering a fight with Tyson Fury down the line -- but he told us one of the mistakes he made before the Ruiz fight was thinking AHEAD instead of focusing on the present ... and he vows not to make that mistake again.