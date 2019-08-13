Tyson Fury Clowns Anthony Joshua For Andy Ruiz Loss, 'KO'd By A Fat Guy'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Tyson Fury tells TMZ Sports nobody likes Anthony Joshua anymore ... and it's all because "he got knocked out by a fat guy!"

The Gypsy King hilariously clowned AJ to our camera guy out in NYC on Tuesday ... saying after Joshua took that infamous L to Andy Ruiz in June -- he lost ALL of his clout.

"Everyone's like, 'This guy who's ripped got knocked out by this little fat guy,'" Fury says. "And now, nobody likes him anymore."

The clip is laugh out loud funny, Tyson is seriously a character ... but he also keeps it real with us when he tells us all the juice in his rematch with Deontay Wilder will be squeezed out if either ends up losing like Joshua in their upcoming fights.

"It kills the rematch because people are not interested in beaten fighters," Fury says. "That's what we saw with AJ versus Ruiz."

Tyson added, "It's the cliche of the world: Everybody loves a winner. And, when you're no longer a winner, you don't get no more p***y!"

Fury is set to square up with Otto Wallin on Sept. 14, while Wilder will fight Luis Ortiz in a rematch of their own in November.

The Wilder-Fury run back is set for Feb. 22, 2020 ... and Fury tells us to get pumped for it, because it's "the biggest fight on earth!!"