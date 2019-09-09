Lynn Swann Resigns as USC Athletic Director

Breaking News Getty

Lynn Swann is OUT at USC ... the ex-NFL superstar just resigned his post, according to school officials.

67-year-old Swann took the job back in April 2016 -- replacing longtime AD, Pat Haden.

No word as to why Swann is resigning.

USC President Carol Folt sent an email saying, "Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family."

Swann has been under fire in his role as AD basically since he took the job. Most notably, he was heavily criticized for the infamous admissions scandal at USC where students were deceitfully using the Athletic Dept. to get into the school.

Remember, it was Lori Laughlin's daughter Olivia Jade who falsely claimed to be a rower to gain admission to the school as a member of the USC crew team.

Swann was never formally accused of wrongdoing -- but the whole thing was a bad look for his athletic dept.

USC says Dave Roberts, currently serving as special adviser to the President, will take over as interim AD. He's also the Vice-Chair for the NCAA's Committee on Infractions. He's reportedly been at USC since 2010.

Swann was a star WR at USC back in the '70s. He's a College Football Hall-of-Famer and won a championship with USC back in 1972.

He went on to be a superstar in the NFL, winning 4 Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.