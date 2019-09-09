MC Lyte Sued By Employee Claiming $38,000 in Unpaid Wages
MC Lyte Sued You Stiffed Me Outta $38k!!!
9/9/2019 6:43 PM PT
MC Lyte hired an artist to work with her on a project, but never paid him for his contributions ... this according to a lawsuit.
In legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Christopher Smith claims he was hired as an artist, animator and writer on a project for MC Lyte's entertainment management and production firm, Sunni Gyrl, but he says he was never paid for his 1,228 hours on the job. He claims he's owed a total of $38,375.
In the docs, Christopher claims after he was let go from the project, MC Lyte and her biz partner Lynn Richardson sent him a check for $11,250 ... but he says it bounced.
Now, Christopher is suing MC Lyte, Richardson and Sunni Gyrl ... and he wants the cash he claims he's owed.
We reached out to MC Lyte for comment ... no word back, so far.
