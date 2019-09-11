Ex-NFL Quarterback Ryan Mallett Arrested For DWI

Exclusive Details Getty

Former college football star Ryan Mallett was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday ... after the ex-NFL quarterback crashed his car in Arkanas ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Officials say 31-year-old Mallett was involved in a 2-car collision in Springdale around 6:30 PM. We're told his car crossed over the center line while driving.

Cops tested his blood alcohol level ... and he blew a .08, jail officials tell us.

Along with the DWI, Mallett was also cited for careless prohibited driving for swaying over the center line.

So far, no official comment from Mallett. We're working on getting more details about the arrest.

It couldn't be worse timing for the former New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens QB -- who recently accepted an invite to the XFL Draft being held in October.

Remember, Vince McMahon famously said he would ban any players with a criminal record from playing in his league during a media event in 2018.

So, the question ... will Vince stick by his guns and uninvite Mallett -- or will he reconsider his stance?