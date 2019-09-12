Kevin Hart Will 'Be Back On Track in No Time,' Says Wife Eniko

Play video content BACKGRID

Need proof Kevin Hart's gonna pull through after a devastating car crash? Look no further than his wife ... 'cause she sounds incredibly optimistic.

Eniko Hart was leaving a Starbucks Thursday in L.A. and the obvious question ... Kev's prognosis. TMZ broke the story ... Kevin was released from the hospital Wednesday and he checked in to a live-in rehab facility, telling friends he was grateful to be alive. That said, he's staring down at least a week in the new facility and months of outpatient rehab.

As you know ... Kevin, a driver and another passenger careened into a ditch in Malibu a week ago Sunday, and he fractured 3 areas of the spine. He had those 3 areas fused during surgery.

Eniko knows the road ahead will be tough, but she's got a lot of pep in her step and is super upbeat.