Odell Beckham Says Gregg Williams Ordered Players to Hurt Him

Major accusations from Odell Beckham ... who claims former Cleveland Browns coach Gregg Williams ordered his players to "take [Odell] out" of a 2017 pre-season game.

And Odell says he's got proof ... current Browns teammates who straight up told him about the dirty hit mandate.

First off ... yeah, Gregg Williams is the same guy from the 2012 "BountyGate" scandal, where New Orleans Saints players had cash incentives to injure players on opposing teams.

Williams is now the defensive coordinator for the NY Jets -- and Odell and the Browns are playing them on Monday night. Odell was asked about Williams during a media session Thursday and went off on the guy.

"Just gotta watch out for the cheap shots and the dirty hits and all of the things that he likes to teach," Beckham said.

That's when the allegations came out ... with Odell saying current Browns players told him that Williams made him a target in a 2017 pre-season game against OBJ's NY Giants.

The low hit on Odell Beckham from second-year DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/mCwsrYF59d — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) August 22, 2017 @nfldraftupdate

"I had players on this team telling me that that's what [Williams] was telling them to do, take me out of the game."

Beckham suffered an ankle injury during that game due to a low hit from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun -- and you can tell Beckham's still PISSED.

"It's something that I will never forget, it changed my life forever."

Beckham says the injury led to other injuries (including a season-ending fractured ankle) -- and it almost tanked his NFL career. He clearly blames Williams and still hates the guy's guts.

"If I were a coach, I would never teach what he teaches." Odell said at practice on Thursday. "But that's just him and what he does."