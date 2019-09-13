Carolina Panthers Fans Create Stadium Fight Club ... During Rain Delay

Breaking News

The action on the field was boring ... the action in the stands was VIOLENT!!

A bunch of Carolina Panthers fans decided to pass the time at Bank of America Stadium in NC by beating the the living hell out of each other while hundreds of people gathered around to watch.

No, it wasn't an "official" fight club ... but look at the crowd watching these people fight.

Old people, young people, men, women, children ... people in visors -- everyone stopped dead in their tracks to watch the idiots throw hands.

Unclear who actually won the brawl ... but the fans seemed to like it -- maybe they felt like they got their money's worth?!

As for the game, when the rain stopped ... the Panthers got back on the field and blew a few late game opportunities as they eventually took an L to the Tampa Bay Bucs.