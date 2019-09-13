Gigi Hadid Walks Runway Barefoot After Wardrobe Malfunction

Getty

Gigi Hadid strutted her stuff down the runway in her bare feet, but she wasn't making a fashion statement ... she was just chugging along after a wardrobe malfunction!!!

The smoking hot model made the best of a potentially disastrous situation during the spring 2020 Marc Jacobs show ... walking the runway with grace and pizzazz totally barefoot after one of her heels broke.

Gigi was the only model without shoes and socks, but she didn't seem flustered at all. Of course, it helps to have a flawless figure like Gigi. Confidence can really do wonders.

Gigi wasn't barefoot for the ENTIRE show ... during the first round, she breezed down the runway in high heels, but as her stylist, Katie Grand, explained, one of Gigi's heels broke before her second walkthrough, and the model shrugged it off and went barefoot.

Gotta hand it to Gigi ... she can take anything in stride.