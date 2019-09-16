Cody Bellinger Says Christian Yelich Is MLB's 'Most Consistent Player'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Cody Bellinger ain't sure about the MVP debate ... but he is positive about the "MCP" one -- the Dodgers star tells TMZ Sports Christian Yelich is the MLB's "Most Consistent Player" in 2019.

Bellinger and Yelich have gone pretty much swing for swing this season -- at least until Yelich broke his knee cap last week -- leading to an intense debate for who should win the NL's MVP award.

When we got Bellinger out in NYC ... he told us he ain't concerned about winning the honor -- but he says the Brewers superstar certainly deserves the title of "most consistent" at the very least.

"He's probably the most consistent player in the game, for sure," Bellinger says.

Of course, Yelich is done for the season after fouling a ball off his right knee last week ... but his numbers are still incredible -- especially side-by-side with Bellinger's ...

Yelich: 100 runs, 44 home runs, 97 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and a .329 batting average

Bellinger: 112 runs, 44 home runs, 108 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .304 batting average

As for Yelich's injury, Bellinger says it "definitely was" a big loss for the game.