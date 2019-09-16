Cristiano Ronaldo 'Embarrassed' Over Rape Allegations ... Tried to Shield Kids

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was "embarrassed" over news coverage of allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas back in 2009 ... saying he tried to hide the stories from his kids.

"I remember one day I was at home in the living room with my girlfriend watching the television to see the news and they speak about 'Cristiano Ronaldo this and that,'" Ronaldo told Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain."

‘I felt embarrassed.’



Cristiano Ronaldo opens up to @piersmorgan about the shame he felt when he was accused of rape.



"I listened to my kids coming down the stairs and I changed the channel because I was embarrassed."

"I just changed the channel for Cristiano Jr. not to see that they speak bad about his father about a very bad case."

"It makes me feel so bad to be honest."

Of course, Ronaldo is talking about allegations made by Kathryn Mayorga -- who claims CR7 brought her to his penthouse hotel room in June 2009 after a night of partying and forcibly raped her.

Mayorga went to police after the incident but didn't name Ronaldo in her report. She later cut a deal with Ronaldo in which she would sign a confidentiality agreement in exchange for $375k.

In 2018, Mayorga broke the terms of the deal by filing a civil lawsuit against the soccer star -- claiming he and his team bullied her into signing it in the first place. The civil case is still active.

Officials in Vegas investigated the allegations but ultimately decided NOT to bring criminal charges against Ronaldo citing lack of evidence.