Farrah Abraham Says Beef with Nemesis Jenelle Evans is Squashed

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham is retracting the claws and slipping on kid gloves for Jenelle Evans ... declaring their long-running feud is over.

We got Farrah out in Hollywood with her daughter, Sophia, and asked why she recently attended Jenelle's JE Cosmetics launch event. It's interesting because, as true 'Teen Mom' fans know, Farrah and Jenelle have been at each other's throats for a loooong time.

Play video content 7/11/19 TMZ.com

In fact ... just a little over 2 months ago, there was some serious mud-slinging -- Farrah called Jenelle a bad mother and David a horrible man for killing the family dog. True to Jenelle form, she quickly fired back ... slamming Farrah as a prostitute.