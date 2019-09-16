Farrah Abraham Says Beef with Nemesis Jenelle Evans is Squashed
Farrah Abraham Squashes Beef w/ Jenelle Evans!!!
9/16/2019 12:40 AM PT
Farrah Abraham is retracting the claws and slipping on kid gloves for Jenelle Evans ... declaring their long-running feud is over.
We got Farrah out in Hollywood with her daughter, Sophia, and asked why she recently attended Jenelle's JE Cosmetics launch event. It's interesting because, as true 'Teen Mom' fans know, Farrah and Jenelle have been at each other's throats for a loooong time.
In fact ... just a little over 2 months ago, there was some serious mud-slinging -- Farrah called Jenelle a bad mother and David a horrible man for killing the family dog. True to Jenelle form, she quickly fired back ... slamming Farrah as a prostitute.
But, somewhere along the way, Farrah and Jenelle let bygones be bygones. Seems it started with Farrah getting invited to Jenelle's event in NYC. So, why exactly did Farrah accept Jenelle's invite? Farrah says they've found common ground.
