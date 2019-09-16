Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Accuser Called Him a Victim and Promised Not to Sue

Exclusive Details TMZ/Getty

Kevin Hart's sex tape partner who just filed a $60 million lawsuit against him said back when the story first broke ... Kevin, like her, was a victim and she was not going to sue him.

Montia Sabbag stood by attorney Lisa Bloom's side as Bloom stated their case ... that Kevin had no idea their sexual liaison was being secretly filmed in a Las Vegas hotel suite. Bloom also made Sabbag's position clear ... she didn't want a cent from Kevin -- rather she wanted to hunt down the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

Our sources say a subsequent lawyer for Sabbag -- her third -- recently made a secret financial demand to Kevin ... asking for "low six figures," and Kevin's lawyer rejected it and didn't offer a penny.

TMZ broke the story ... that lawyer who now reps Sabbag has filed a $60 million lawsuit against Hart and J.T. Jackson -- Kevin's former friend who was arrested for and charged with extortion.

So, now Sabbag has turned on Kevin, saying he was in on it so he could get more publicity -- strange, since even back then Kevin was one of the biggest movie stars in the world and the last thing he needed was media attention over cheating.

What's more ... sources with first-hand knowledge tell TMZ, Kevin has been working with the District Attorney for 2 years on the case. It seems odd he'd be so involved if he was secretly one of the perpetrators. As one source put it, "Kevin is working with the D.A. a lot because J.T. f**ked him over."