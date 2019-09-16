Kevin Hart Sued for $60 Million By Sex Tape Partner Claiming Was in On Recording Liaison
9/16/2019 11:39 AM PT
Kevin Hart's sex tape partner claims Hart conspired with a friend to secretly record their encounter, and now she's suing him for $60 million.
Montia Sabbag claims in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, her 2017 encounter with Hart in a Vegas hotel room was all planned by Hart and JT Jackson -- his friend who later was arrested for extortion. She says Hart was motivated by publicity ... the need to get more, and that's why he and JT allegedly hid the camera.
The suit claims Hart allowed Jackson into the Cosmopolitan hotel suite so he could set up hidden video recording devices to capture the liaison.
She's suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.
We reached out to Hart's rep ... so far, no word back.
