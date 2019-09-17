John Singleton's Daughter Wants Monthly Allowance From Estate

Exclusive TMZ.com

John Singleton's daughter needs help with her bills ... and she wants her late father's estate to cough up the dough every month.

The late director's daughter, Cleopatra Singleton, filed a petition with her father's estate requesting a monthly allowance of $2,778 per month. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cleopatra is also asking for a one-time payment of $4,150 to cover her study abroad program.

In docs, Cleopatra says she's a student and her father used to cover all of her bills -- cell phone, car note, utilities, etc. But, since his tragic passing, Cleopatra says she's struggled to keep up.

The 21-year-old says she wants the allowance for now until the estate works out how to distribute John's fortune. Cleopatra says that could take at least another year, if not more.