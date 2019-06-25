John Singleton's Mom Ex is On Her Own ... Family Not Griping About BET Tribute

John Singleton's Mom Says Gripe About BET Tribute Not a Family Opinion

John Singleton's family as a whole isn't up in arms about his BET Awards tribute -- despite the mother of one of his kids raising hell that it was lacking.

Singleton's mom, Shelia Ward, tells TMZ ... Tosha Lewis -- mother of John's 25-year-old son, Maasai -- griping BET did John dirty by spending a lot more time honoring rapper Nipsey Hussle is strictly her opinion.

Shelia says Tosha doesn't speak for the family, and the fam doesn't share Lewis' feelings at all.

If you missed it, Tosha blasted the award show Sunday night for taking time to honor Nipsey and not John, saying about Hussle ... "I guess he's trendy nevermind John was talking and doing the same stuff as Nipsey since the 90s."

When fans pointed out BET did include a tribute to Singleton -- led by Morris Chestnut and "Snowfall" star Damson Idris -- Lewis shot back saying it wasn't enough compared to Nipsey's.

Tosha also claims John's family, unlike Nipsey's, wasn't invited to the show, but we've learned that's, at least, partially false. John's 26-year-old daughter, Justice, did get an invitation.

Shelia's bottom line is simple -- if Tosha has beef with BET or Nipsey's family, that's totally on her ... leave the Singleton family out of it.

As we've reported, there has been no shortage of feuds within John's relatives since he died in April ... including a restraining order filed, a battle over his estate and the hiring of a private investigator over suspicions surrounding his death.