Surf Legend Sunny Garcia 'Getting Stronger,' 'Saying a Few Words'

Good news for Sunny Garcia ... the surf legend is making real progress in his recovery -- even saying a few words -- after nearly dying following a suicide attempt in Oregon back in April.

The 49-year-old, who's battled depression, was hospitalized in the ICU after the incident ... and there were times it didn't look good. Back in July, he underwent surgery after a bout with pneumonia.

Now, the Hawaiian native -- who came up with stars like Kelly Slater and Jamie O'Brien -- is continuing to fight ... and his daughter is reporting the "little triumphs" he's making in his recovery.

"We are taking one day at a time and celebrating each little triumph," Kaila Toetuu said on social media ... "My dad is a warrior and fighting everyday to get better and stronger."

"He has said a few words and is now in therapy daily- physical, speech and occupational."

"My family and I thank you for your continued support for My dad as he continues to heal. It’s going to be a marathon not a sprint but we work every day to make sure he is surrounded with love, laughter and ohana."

Kaila also notes the woman in the photo is her mother, Sunny's first wife.