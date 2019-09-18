Melvin Gordon Won't Sit Out 2019, I'll Play 'Somewhere!'

Breaking News Getty

Melvin Gordon fantasy owners ... DON'T CUT HIM YET -- the running back says he's playing "somewhere" this season!!!

The Chargers superstar has been sitting out for the last couple months wanting a new contract in L.A. ... but as his backup, Austin Ekeler, tears it up on the field -- it doesn't seem the big bucks are coming MG's way anytime soon.

So, when the tailback went on Instagram Live on Tuesday from some park in San Diego ... he guaranteed you'd see him on the field this year -- just maybe not in Chargers colors.

"Going to play somewhere," Gordon said ... "It would be a waste of talent [if I didn't]."

Melvin's vid has since been deleted ... but we got the message loud and clear -- start trading for the guy in your fantasy leagues ASAP!!!

Kinda share this frustration. 12 win team and nobody in that wretched city gives a shit pic.twitter.com/z8WsPHvdAV — ⚡Kenjac⚡ (@JackKennedy) September 18, 2019 @JackKennedy

By the way, Melvin also spoke about the Chargers' lack of fans in the vid -- and you can tell he didn't love the support his team got in Los Angeles.