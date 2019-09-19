'AGT' Runner Up Detroit Youth Choir Wants to Record With Big Sean

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The Detroit Youth Choir is still feeling good after finishing second on "America's Got Talent" ... so good in fact, they're singing like winners and seeking a collab with some huge acts.

We got the kids and their director at LAX Thursday as they headed back to Michigan after their performance on the 'AGT' finale, and the group was anything but sour about taking home the silver.

DYC tipped its cap to the new 'AGT' champ, Kodi Lee, but to prove how proud they are of themselves, they gave us a taste of what got 'em so far. They busted out a few acapella bars of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' hit song, "Can't Hold Us."

Our guy asked who they want to get in the studio with now that they have some cred in the biz and they shout out some of their hometown heroes -- Big Sean and Eminem.

They also threw in a Chicago great, but everyone back home in the D can relax ... the Motor City crew focused their pitch on Sean.