Dennis Rodman Says Madonna Offerred Him $20 Million For Baby

Dennis Rodman says his relationship with Madonna could have been a lot richer for him ... if he could have only got her pregnant, 'cause the "Material Girl" offered him $20 million for a baby.

The Worm sat down on "The Breakfast Club" with Charlamange tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee when the talk turned to his mid-90's relationship with Madonna.

That's when Dennis dropped the bombshell, saying that Madonna was so hard up to have his baby at the time, that she was willing to shell out BIG CASH for progeny.

"She asked me that if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million."

Rodman says there was only one catch, and that was that the baby had to be born for him to collect the loot. Here's the thing though, it doesn't seem like Dennis is kidding around here.

It didn't stop there, Rodman says he doesn't think he's the only guy Madonna made the offer to, claiming that her pregnancy -- and child -- with Miami trainer Carlos Leon might've been a similar arrangement.