Driver Plows Car Through Mall in Chicago Suburb

Breaking News

A bizarre and terrifying scene in Chicago -- someone behind the wheel of an SUV drove straight through a Sears and into a mall.

In the video, shot by one terrified shopper, the vehicle plows through kiosks in the Woodfield Mall, and just keeps going ... smashing store windows and rolling over everything in its path.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019 @nipsfalloff

You can hear one shopper repeatedly yelling, very appropriately, "What the f**k?!!" Multiple reports say police responded and were able to take the driver into custody.

Video from a news chopper showed the outdoor entrance to Sears totally destroyed -- so, it appears that's where the driver first got into the mall in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg.

It's unclear what the psycho's motive was ... or if there were any casualties.