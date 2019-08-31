Active TX Shooter Using Mail Van to Target Motorists Killed by Police

Breaking News

Police in Texas say at least two active shooters in two separate vehicles -- one of which is a mail van -- are firing rounds at drivers on the road ... and 2 people are already dead.

The Midland Police Department are warning motorists between their city and neighboring Odessa to stay indoors, as someone in a gold and white Toyota truck and another person in a USPS postal van are shooting folks at random from within the vehicles. Authorities are saying the mail van was hijacked by at least one of the suspects.

The mayor of Midland, Jerry Morales, told the media that at least two people have already been killed and and possibly up to 20 others are injured, so far. The two suspects are said to have initially gone on a shooting spree at Home Depot near Odessa.

They are still at large, and clearly armed and dangerous.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019 @utpb

One university has warned students to stay indoors as police deal with the situation.

Story developing ...