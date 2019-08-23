Vic Mensa Says Lives Are For Sale Because Gun Sales Trump All

8/23/2019 12:50 AM PT
Vic Mensa straight-up says that, in Donald Trump's world of extreme capitalism, everything's for sale ... including people's lives.

The rapper made a passionate plea for gun control, telling TMZ ... this country's long overdue, but says it'll never happen under a president that's in bed with the NRA -- a billion-dollar industry. Strong words from a gun owner himself who also has a concealed carry permit.

Vic blasts Trump for feigning interest in doing something about gun control following consecutive mass shootings in Texas and Ohio earlier this month ... only to pull a bait and switch, saying mental health reform -- not background checks -- is the answer.

Vic -- a strong proponent of banning assault weapons -- doesn't mince words ... he says the mass shooting trend is "America's chickens coming home to roost," after YEARS of this country failing to address the root of the problem.

