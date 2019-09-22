Trump Straws Selling Like Crazy, 1 Million MAGA Hats Sold

Exclusive Getty

Donald Trump has more numbers to brag about -- his Trump Straws are selling like hotcakes, quickly approaching $1 million in sales ... and MAGA hats have reached a milestone.

Sources with the President's campaign tell TMZ ... sales for the straws -- which come in a 10-pack for $15 and are meant to own the libs -- have surpassed $850,000. We're told they're by far the most popular item right now on Trump's online shop.

donaldjtrump.com

As you can see ... the red plastic straws come laser engraved with "Trump" branding, and are advertised as reusable, recyclable and made in the U.S. of A. They're also touted as superior to "liberal paper straws."

While straws are the current hot purchase among Trump supporters, the red MAGA hat is still going strong on the shop at #2 ... and just passed 1 million units sold. It's unclear how many Kanye's responsible for, but either way -- at 25 bucks a pop -- that means the hat has generated $25 mil for the campaign to date ... minus the cost of production, obviously.

Trump's team was pushing both products Friday ... the same day as Berlin's "climate strike" and a day before the UN Climate Action Summit will take place in NYC.

The booming sales numbers came on the heels of Trump's trip to California, in which he raised $15 million from 4 events in Los Angeles.