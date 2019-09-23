BIG3 Star Andre Emmett Dead at 37
BIG3 Star Andre Emmett Dead at 37 ... Killed in Dallas
9/23/2019 9:47 AM PT
Ex-college basketball and BIG3 star Andre Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas on Monday morning ... the league announced. He was 37 years old.
Emmett -- the 35th pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2004 NBA Draft -- was the 2nd leading scorer in the 3-on-3 league this past season while playing for 3's Company.
"The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the league said in a statement. "Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face."
"His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."
Emmett briefly played for the Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets ... and played several years overseas.
Emmett was a star at Texas Tech under Bob Knight ... and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2018.
#RIP
Story developing ...
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.