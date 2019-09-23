BIG3 Star Andre Emmett Dead at 37

Breaking News Getty

Ex-college basketball and BIG3 star Andre Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas on Monday morning ... the league announced. He was 37 years old.

Emmett -- the 35th pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2004 NBA Draft -- was the 2nd leading scorer in the 3-on-3 league this past season while playing for 3's Company.

"The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the league said in a statement. "Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face."

"His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."

Emmett briefly played for the Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets ... and played several years overseas.

Emmett was a star at Texas Tech under Bob Knight ... and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2018.

