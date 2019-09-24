'Chicago P.D.' Star Jason Beghe Finalizes Divorce

Exclusive Getty

"Chicago P.D." star Jason Beghe will be living close to the set as a newly single man after his divorce ... and his ex-wife will be living the good life in Malibu.

Jason and his ex, Angie Janu, have hammered out a divorce settlement ... and here's how it breaks down. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Jason gets their swanky Chicago condo, and Angie's living in their Malibu estate.

The former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their teenage sons, Bix and Bo, though the kids will primarily live with Mom in Malibu while Dad works on his TV show in the Windy City.

When they're with their kids, Jason and Angie are barred from talking trash about the other parent, and they've got to let the boys talk on the phone with Mom or Dad at least once a day. Jason and Angie also have to do their best to be civil with one another around their kids.

The docs, filed by celebrity lawyer Samantha Spector, also lay out the cash distribution ... Jason and Angie are splitting up their bank accounts -- although there's a certain amount of money that is Jason's separate property and not subject to a split. The settlement doesn't say anything about child or spousal support.