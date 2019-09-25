Aaron Judge Gives Bat and Gloves to Kids, Kids Cry with Happiness

Breaking News

Aaron Judge made 2 of his biggest fans bawl their eyes out ... but they definitely weren't sad tears, 'cause the MLB slugger hooked them up with his bat and gloves!!

The moment is incredible ... a little girl and boy got to meet their favorite player on the field before NY faced off against the Rays in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

But, Judge -- who's always down to meet his small supporters -- didn't want them to leave empty-handed ... gifting the boy his bat and the girl his batting gloves!!

These kids lost it when they got to meet Aaron Judge... and he unexpectedly gave them his bat and hitting gloves! #Yankees pic.twitter.com/Qgfgk7nQ3j — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 25, 2019 @MarlyRiveraESPN

The kids' reactions will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside ... as they start sobbing with happiness when they realize what just happened. The girl even collapsed to the dirt with emotion!!

Judge knows what these moments mean to his fans ... remember, last month he surprised a little kid whose dad just recently died.