Aaron Judge Pitches Bryce Harper to Sign with the Yankees

Aaron Judge I'd Love to Play with Bryce Harper ... Join the Yanks!!!

Aaron Judge says he'd consider switching positions if the Yankees signed Bryce Harper -- telling TMZ Sports, he'll do whatever it takes to help his squad land the biggest fish in free agency.

Of course, Harper is currently shopping for the right fit -- and with the Yankees willing to write huge checks, they're still in the running.

Judge is excited about the possibility -- explaining, "Anytime you can add an MVP to a team, it's going to make them better."

There could be one slight issue ... both Judge and Harper play right field -- so, we asked Aaron who would have to switch positions if Harper signed with NY.

Short answer -- Judge is willing to do whatever it takes to get Bryce in pinstripes.

"Wherever he wants to play, wherever he wants to play -- we'll make it work."

The Yanks have a pretty stacked outfield already -- Judge in RF, Aaron Hicks in CF, Giancarlo Stanton in LF and Brett Gardner backing 'em all up -- but, Aaron says there's definitely room for Harper.

Judge also wouldn't mind being future teammates with another mega-free agent, Manny Machado ... and tells us, he hopes both guys "make the right choice."

There's more ... Aaron also has predictions for the Knicks -- saying, now that Kristaps Porzingis is gone -- he's expecting at least TWO superstars to head to the Big Apple next summer!!!