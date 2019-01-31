Ryan Howard Says Phillies Are Perfect Fit For Bryce Harper, Here's Why

Ryan Howard Phils Are Perfect Fit For Harper ... Here's Why

There's no need for Bryce Harper's free agency tour to continue ... 'cause Phillies legend Ryan Howard says Philadelphia is the PERFECT landing spot for the MLB superstar!!!

We got Ryan out at Jay Glazer's Merging Vets & Players Super Bowl Party on Wednesday when he explained to us why the X's and O's just make sense for both Bryce and the Phils.

In fact ... Howard says it's so clear the fit works -- he tells us he'd prefer Philly inks Bryce to a deal if it came down to Harper or other mega free agent Manny Machado.

Of course ... Ryan is biased -- the dude was a left-handed power bat who starred for the Phils -- but he tells us he actually has a great relationship with Bryce on a PERSONAL level.

Howard says he's talked with Bryce before ... and his message to him during this free agency period remains the same, "Bryce, man. Do your thing. You know what it is."

Sooo ... Phight on?????