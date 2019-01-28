Dodgers' Ex-GM Ned Colletti Says L.A. Doesn't Need Manny Machado

Dodgers' Ex-GM Ned Colletti L.A. Doesn't Need Manny Machado

The Dodgers DON'T need to make a splash and re-sign Manny Machado ... so says their ex-GM, Ned Colletti, who tells TMZ Sports the team already has enough talent!!

Ned -- who oversaw the Dodgers' baseball ops from 2006 through 2014 -- says with Corey Seager at shortstop and Justin Turner at third base -- Manny ain't necessary.

"It's not like the team is missing great players. They've got great players in the same spot."

Of course ... the new Dodgers' leadership seemed to try anyway -- they were reportedly in at least SOME talks with the superstar about a new deal earlier this offseason.

But after L.A. signed outfielder A.J. Pollock to a monster $55 MILLION deal last week ... Manny seems destined for a new team -- perhaps even to the rival Padres.

BTW ... we also spoke with Seager about his elbow AND hip surgeries and if they're healed enough for him to be ready for Opening Day -- and he says he "hopes" so.

First pitch is set for March 28 ... getchya Cracker Jacks ready!!!