Aldon Smith Says He's Sober and Supported on 30th Birthday

Troubled NFL player Aldon Smith says he's clean and thankful to have made it to 30 ... reflecting on his troubled past in a post on his birthday.

Smith -- who has been in and out of the league and struggled with drug and legal problems -- provided a rare update for his fans on Wednesday ... saying, "I’m thankful to have made it another year."

He added ... "Grateful to be Happy, Loved, Sober and Supported. #godisgood"

It's a big deal for Aldon if he's sober -- he's had several DUI arrests and has been suspended multiple times by the league.

Aldon checked himself into alcohol rehab in March 2018 -- after his former fiancee told us she feared for his life -- but was arrested for DUI this past June.