Gardner Minshew Admits It Was 'Pretty Dumb' to Try Breaking Hand With Hammer

Play video content Breaking News Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL sensation Gardner Minshew II is admitting his master plan to break his hand with a hammer in college was a "pretty dumb" idea ... and says he's grateful he didn't succeed.

Uhh... YA THINK!?!?

Of course, the Jacksonville Jaguars QB revealed the INSANE story of smashing his hand with a hammer on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" last week ... saying he was trying to get a medical red shirt so he could play another year of ball during his first year at East Carolina University

Minshew has clearly given some thought about his failed attempt at shattering his paw ... saying in hindsight, it probably wasn't the best way to go about things.

"It didn't work, I guess, fortunately. I mean... looking back, it was pretty dumb," Minshew told reporters on Wednesday. "Believe it or not, breaking your hand is pretty dumb."

"I always tell people [when they ask], 'what would you do to play more ball?' ... damn near anything."