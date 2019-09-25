Mama June and Boyfriend Geno in Court for Crack Cocaine Case

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Mama June is finally facing the judge in her crack cocaine possession case in Alabama.

June and her bf, Geno Doak, were in no mood to talk when they walked into the Macon County Courthouse Wednesday morning for their arraignment on felony drug possession. June was bundled up under a hood while Geno offered a hearty, "F**k you!" to cameras.

Macon County Sheriff

You'll recall ... the couple was busted back in March ... which, as it turns out, was the start of a major downhill slide for June. Since then, her family's held a failed intervention, trying to convince her to enter rehab for drug addiction and to leave Geno.

TMZ.com

June refused to do either and, as a result, Honey Boo Boo is now living with her sister. Geno and June also sold their home -- which they left in a total shambles -- to begin traveling around the country in an RV.

Interestingly, cameras for June's reality show were rolling as she and Geno arrived for court. As we reported, producers are on the fence about whether to continue airing the show with June's life going off the rails.

For now, at least, it seems they're still documenting her fall.