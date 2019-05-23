Mama June Has Rotting Teeth & Collapses in Dramatic Family Intervention

Mama June Shows Rotting Teeth & Collapses ... In Dramatic Intervention

EXCLUSIVE

Mama June needs help -- and her family recognized as much when they confronted her in an intervention, which features MJ in a decrepit state ... rotting teeth and all.

June was sat down by a roomful of family members earlier this month in a staged intervention that went down at her sister's home. With the help of Dr. Ish Major, her family pled with her to straighten out her life ... which appears to mostly be falling on deaf ears here.

One of the more heartbreaking moments ... June's youngest daughter, Alana -- aka Honey Boo Boo -- breaks down crying at one point, saying she wants to move back home.

Check it out ... Mama June has become a shell of herself since she got arrested for possession of crack cocaine in March with boyfriend Geno Doak. Her teeth -- which she'd recently gotten fixed up -- are literally falling apart. She also collapses on camera.

We've also obtained a clip -- that will air this week -- of June's daughter, Pumpkin, and her sister discussing June's arrest from earlier this year.

Rather than stay away from Geno -- like her family has suggested, and a judge ordered -- she's been shacking up with him since the arrest ... and has been hitting the slots on and off a lot as well. BTW ... we're told Geno wasn't present for the intervention.

As we've reported ... HBB has had to move in with her older sister, Pumpkin, while MJ has allegedly moved into a casino. The preview addresses that issue as well, and a suggestion that could affect June's child for years to come ... if her ma doesn't get it together.

"Mama June From Not to Hot: The Road to Intervention" airs Friday at 9 PM on WE tv ... and the finale will hit next week.