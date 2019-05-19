Honey Boo Boo Living with Her Sister While Mama June Gambles with BF

Honey Boo Boo Living with Big Sis While Mama June Hangs with BF

Mama June's youngest daughter, 13-year-old Alana -- aka Honey Boo Boo -- has been forced to move in with her sister ... while June lives the casino life with her felon boyfriend.

Sources close to June tell us 19-year-old Pumpkin (gov't name, Lauryn), is now serving as a de facto guardian to Honey Boo Boo. We're told HBB's been living with Pumpkin for several months and helps look after Lauryn's 1-year-old daughter, Ella.

Family sources tell us, Alana and June's other daughters understand their mom is going through a tough time ... and want to keep their distance from her and the "drama."

We're told June rarely sees her family these days.

TMZ broke the story ... cops were called to a gas station in Alabama back in March after a domestic dispute between June and her boyfriend Geno Doak. According to the report, Doak threatened to kill June during the argument.

When cops arrived they busted June for possession of crack cocaine.

June was ordered to stay away from Doak by a judge, but she's clearly ignoring that ... shacking up with him at an Alabama casino and routinely hitting the slots.

June's family has urged her to get away from Doak -- as they feel he's a bad influence -- but our sources say their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.